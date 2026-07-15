Public Health Groups Sueing FDA Over New Vape, Pouch Stance

A coalition of public health organizations, including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, and American Lung Association, filed a federal lawsuit yesterday (July 14) challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s May 2026 enforcement guidance for e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches. The plaintiffs argue the policy unlawfully allows unauthorized products to remain on the market without the premarket scientific review required under the Tobacco Control Act, creating an enforcement safe-harbor for products that FDA has previously identified as posing significant youth appeal.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the lawsuit seeks to overturn the guidance, alleging it violates both the Tobacco Control Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, and could have significant implications for manufacturers and retailers by determining whether products with pending marketing applications can continue to be sold while awaiting FDA review.