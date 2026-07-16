Alliance One’s New Seeds Transforming Tanzanian Yields

Tobacco farmers in Tanzania’s Tabora Region are reporting higher yields and improved incomes following the introduction of proprietary Alliance One Varieties (AOV) tobacco seeds by Alliance One Tobacco Tanzania Limited. Farmers said the new varieties, including AOV 212, AOV 405, and AOV 815, produce higher-quality leaf, offer greater resistance to disease and drought, and significantly outperform traditional seed varieties. According to growers, yields have increased from about 1,350 kg per hectare with conventional seeds to 3,000–3,500 kg per hectare with the new varieties.

Alliance One said the seeds were developed through extensive research, with field trials conducted in collaboration with the Tanzania Tobacco Research Institute (TORITA), producing yields of more than 3,200 kg per hectare. Industry stakeholders said the improved seed varieties could strengthen Tanzania’s tobacco sector by boosting farm productivity, improving export-quality leaf, increasing grower incomes, and supporting higher agricultural export revenues.