Altria Schedules Financial Webcast for July 30

Altria Group will host a live audio webcast on July 30 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its 2026 second-quarter and first-half financial results, which will be released at approximately 7 a.m. ET that day. The webcast will feature Chief Executive Officer Sal Mancuso and Chief Financial Officer Heather Newman, who will review the company’s operating and financial performance and participate in a question-and-answer session with investors and the media. The event will be available in listen-only mode, with pre-registration required, and an archived replay will be posted on Altria’s investor relations website.