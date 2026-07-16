Macau Moves Toward Tighter Nicotine Controls

Macau’s Legislative Assembly’s Third Standing Committee completed its review of amendments to the city’s tobacco law and endorsed the government’s proposals ahead of a final legislative vote, moving it closer to adopting stricter tobacco controls. The bill would expand smoke-free zones to within 10 meters of hospitals, health centers, and schools; prohibit the possession or use of e-cigarettes in smoke-free and certain public outdoor areas; and ban the manufacture, sale, import, and export of nicotine pouches, herbal cigarettes, and hookahs. It also raises fines for illegally transporting these products across Macau’s borders from MOP4,000 to MOP10,000 ($480 to $1,200), while requiring cigar packaging to carry health warnings covering 70% of both sides.

If approved, most provisions would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, with standardized tobacco packaging and expanded warning labels phased in beginning July 1, 2028.