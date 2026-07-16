Minnesota AG Sues Local Company for Selling Flavored Vapes

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against local e-cigarette manufacturer Maduro Distributors, alleging the company sold banned flavored vape products under its The Loon brand that were marketed in ways appealing to youth. The complaint, filed in Ramsey County District Court, accuses the Fridley-based company of selling products with flavors including cotton candy and blue razz slushy, using “kid-friendly characters” in promotions, and falsely representing some products as FDA-approved.

The Loon sells disposable and refillable vapes as well as nicotine pouches and previously received an FDA warning letter for marketing unauthorized products, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Maduro said it had changed flavor names before Minnesota’s 2024 ban took effect and removed the FDA approval claim from a third-party website, arguing it had cooperated with state officials.