Switzerland Backs Cantons in Disposable Vape Ban

Switzerland’s Federal Court upheld the canton (state) of Valais’ ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, dismissing legal challenges brought by the Swiss Tobacco Trade Association, Philip Morris Switzerland, and other parties. The ruling confirms that the ban, which took effect in May 2025 after being approved by the canton’s parliament in 2024, is compatible with federal law and serves legitimate public health and environmental objectives.

The court found that while the federal government has the authority to prohibit disposable e-cigarettes nationwide, individual cantons may enact their own restrictions until such action is taken at the national level.