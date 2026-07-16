VB Distribution Expands Ahead of UK’s Vape Duty Change

VB Distribution announced the opening of a new 100,000-square-foot business park in Lancashire, England, expanding its national warehousing network to 500,000 square feet and strengthening its customs bonded storage capacity ahead of the U.K.’s Vaping Products Duty, which takes effect on Oct. 1. The company said the HMRC-approved bonded warehouse will allow duty-suspended storage, helping retailers better manage inventory and cash flow as the new tax is implemented.

Company CEO Natalia Gosciniak said the investment positions VB Distribution to provide compliant stock and supply continuity, alleviating cost pressures faced by smaller distributors without bonded infrastructure. VB Distribution, which supplies more than 50,000 retail shelf placements across the U.K. and reports an annual turnover of £500 million, said the facility is fully operational and could create up to 1,000 jobs as part of its broader expansion strategy.