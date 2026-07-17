Australia’s Tobacco Use Down, Pouches & Black Market Up: Survey

Australia’s latest National Drug Strategy Household Survey shows daily smoking continues to decline, with the number of daily smokers falling by more than half since 2001 to about 1.3 million Australians, while 68.7% of people aged 14 and older report never having smoked. The 2025 survey also found daily e-cigarette use has largely plateaued since 2022, with frequent vaping among 18- to 24-year-olds dropping from 11.3% to 5.8%.

However, researchers highlighted emerging challenges, including rising illicit tobacco use and nicotine pouches. The survey found one in three smokers now purchase black-market cigarettes — double the proportion reported in 2022 — while use of three or more nicotine products has tripled since 2019, signaling growing concern over poly-nicotine use despite overall declines in smoking.