FDA Rolls out New Features in CTP Portal to Assist Submission Process

Today (July 17), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration introduced new enhancements to its Center for Tobacco Products Portal NextGen, expanding its web-based submission system for premarket tobacco product applications and substantial equivalence (SE) reports. New features include the ability to upload folders and subfolders, label submission documents directly within the portal, and save contact information for future filings, reducing administrative burden and improving submission consistency. Based on user feedback, the updates are intended to streamline the application process for tobacco manufacturers and applicants.

As part of the transition, the FDA will phase out eSubmitter for PMTA and SE submissions after Nov. 14, with applicants expected to use the web-based forms in CTP Portal NextGen. PDF forms will remain available for those unable to use the portal, while eSubmitter will continue to support other submission types, such as ingredient listings and harmful and potentially harmful constituent reports, until additional web forms are introduced. The agency said it plans to provide further training and guidance as it expands the portal’s capabilities.