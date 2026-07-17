Indian Consumer Group Calls for Illicit Trade Task Force

India’s Consumer Online Foundation (COF) urged the Prime Minister’s Office to establish a National Task Force on Illicit Tobacco Trade under the Cabinet Secretariat or PMO to combat the growing market for smuggled cigarettes, counterfeit tobacco products, and illegal nicotine products. In a letter to the government, the consumer advocacy group said illicit trade is undermining India’s tobacco control efforts by eroding tax revenues, bypassing health regulations and age restrictions, and strengthening organized crime.

The COF proposed a multi-agency task force involving the ministries of health, finance, home affairs, and commerce, along with customs and enforcement agencies, to develop a national anti-illicit tobacco strategy focused on intelligence-led enforcement, border security, counterfeit manufacturing, market surveillance, and consumer reporting. The foundation also called for a 100-day action plan and pointed to international experience, including Australia, arguing that tobacco taxation must be supported by robust enforcement to prevent consumers from shifting to illegal markets.