22nd Century Tabs New Marketing VP

Last week, 22nd Century Group appointed Katherine Rouse-Bailey as vice president of marketing as the company steps up efforts to expand awareness and sales of its reduced-nicotine VLN cigarette brand and Pinnacle products. Rouse-Bailey brings two decades of consumer health and brand-building experience from Johnson & Johnson, Galderma and Nestlé Health Science, and will lead initiatives aimed at increasing adult smoker trial, strengthening retail sell-through, and supporting the company’s broader commercialization strategy.