Istanbul Ups Inspections for Indoor Smoking Ban

Istanbul authorities announced that they intensified enforcement of Türkiye’s indoor smoking ban, conducting more than 1.34 million inspections between 2022 and the first half of 2026 and issuing nearly TL 695 million ($14.7 million) in fines to 25,970 businesses found allowing smoking in enclosed public spaces. Authorities also temporarily closed 681 repeat offenders and fined 1,958 individuals, with violations and penalties increasing sharply in recent years.

The nationwide smoke-free law, which has applied to restaurants, cafés, bars, and other indoor public venues since 2009, continues to be enforced through routine inspections and public complaints, with 65 inspection teams currently operating across Istanbul.