Pakistan Warns Companies Against Delaying Tobacco Purchase

The Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) warned tobacco companies and dealers to immediately begin purchasing flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco or face enforcement action under the PTB Ordinance of 1968. In a notice to the industry, the board said companies had failed to open buying centers within the July 8-11 procurement window established under the Marketing Control Rules, 2016, putting them in violation of the regulations.

PTB directed companies to begin purchases and submit compliance reports within three days. The warning follows last year’s delayed buying season, when some manufacturers and dealers waited until tobacco was declared surplus before purchasing at lower prices, a practice growers say resulted in significant financial losses.