Philippines Tightening Controls on Growers After 27% Surplus

The Philippine National Tobacco Administration (NTA) is tightening production controls for the 2026-2027 planting season following a tobacco leaf surplus in the previous crop year. Citing a volatile global buyers’ market, NTA Administrator Belinda Sanchez said the agency will emphasize contract growing, premium leaf quality, and production aligned with market demand to protect growers from oversupply and rejected crops.

The NTA is encouraging the country’s approximately 35,000 uncontracted tobacco farmers to join its Tobacco Contract Growing System, after reporting that flue-cured Virginia tobacco production exceeded purchase commitments by about 27% (5 million kg) last season. The agency is also promoting soil-area matching requirements to improve leaf quality and better meet buyer specifications.