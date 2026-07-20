Pneumofore’s Vacuum System Cut KTI’s Consumption by 30%

Pneumofore announced it has completed the installation of a new centralized vacuum system at KT International’s cigarette manufacturing facility in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, designed to improve production reliability and reduce energy consumption. The company commissioned two UV16 VS30 rotary vane vacuum pumps, allowing KT International to replace much of its existing vacuum infrastructure, improve vacuum performance on its high-speed cigarette production and packaging lines, and eliminate vacuum fluctuations that had caused production interruptions.

According to Pneumofore, the new system reduced total power consumption by 30%, from 127 kW to 90 kW, while improving vacuum levels and delivering estimated annual electricity savings of €44,400 to €48,600.