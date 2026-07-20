Virginia AG to ‘Aggressively Enforce’ New Tobacco, Vape Laws

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said his office is preparing to aggressively enforce the state’s new tobacco and vape law, which took effect July 1 and expands the attorney general’s authority to pursue businesses selling illegal products. The law requires retailers to obtain permits to sell tobacco and vaping products and authorizes the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to conduct regular inspections, including undercover compliance checks involving underage buyers and verification that only approved products are being sold.

Jones said his office will target retailers violating the law while working with local governments, which are also adopting measures such as zoning restrictions on smoke shops.