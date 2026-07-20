Zimbabwe Cracking Down on Illegal Tobacco Seed Varieties

Zimbabwe launched a coordinated crackdown on the cultivation of illegal tobacco varieties as part of its strategy to grow the sector into a $7 billion industry. Authorities warned that growers using unregistered seed face prosecution and destruction of their crops, citing recent convictions of farmers growing the banned KamuZambia variety, including one producer fined $10,000 after DNA testing confirmed the violation.

Officials said illegal varieties threaten export markets, product quality, and Zimbabwe’s reputation for premium tobacco, as the country targets annual production of 500 million kg under its Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Strategy. Industry stakeholders are also urging merchant buyers to reject illegal tobacco, expand access to certified seed, and strengthen enforcement through DNA testing, inspections, and grassroots reporting networks.