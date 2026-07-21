Pakistan Pressed to Investigate Cigarette Smuggling Ring

ACT Alliance Pakistan called for a nationwide investigation into what it describes as a highly organized network smuggling Afghan-linked cigarette brands, including Milano and Mond, into Pakistan. The group alleges the illicit trade is costing the government billions of rupees in lost tax revenue annually while funding cross-border money laundering and organized criminal activity. According to ACT Alliance, the cigarettes are smuggled through Balochistan and distributed across Pakistan using sophisticated logistics networks, sometimes concealed within shipments of legitimate goods.

The organization urged Pakistan Customs, the Federal Board of Revenue, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle the alleged smuggling and financial networks, arguing the issue has evolved beyond tax evasion into a broader national security concern.