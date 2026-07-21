Spain Looks to Include Most Nicotine Products as It Extends Smoking Ban

Spain’s government unveiled draft legislation that would ban smoking on outdoor bar and restaurant terraces while significantly expanding the country’s smoke-free areas and applying the same public-use restrictions to vaping products, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, hookahs, and herbal inhalation devices as conventional cigarettes. The proposal, which still requires parliamentary approval, would also prohibit smoking within 15 meters of entrances to public buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, and playgrounds, as well as at sports venues, universities, public swimming pools, work vehicles, and public events.

The hospitality sector has opposed the terrace smoking ban, warning it could shift smoking into private homes and negatively affect businesses.