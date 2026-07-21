Vape Group Says UK Retailers Face £330M in Losses from New Packaging Rules

Vaping advocacy group We Vape warned that proposed UK restrictions on the packaging, appearance, and display of vaping products could cost retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers more than £330 million while providing no proven social benefit, according to Asian Trader. Citing the government’s impact assessment, the group said the measures — including plain packaging, restrictions on device colors and flavor names, and requirements to keep vaping products out of sight in stores — would result in an estimated £328 million in lost profits and £2.8 million in compliance costs for approximately 76,000 retailers. We Vape also criticized the government’s planned £100,000 enforcement budget as inadequate and argued that stronger enforcement of existing underage sales laws would be more effective than imposing additional regulatory burdens on legitimate businesses.