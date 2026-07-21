Velo and McLaren Offer F1 Dream Competition for Fans

British American Tobacco’s Velo nicotine pouch brand and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team launched a global “Live Your Fandom” competition for the second half of the 2026 Formula 1 season, inviting adult fans to submit creative ideas for exclusive McLaren-themed experiences. The campaign, which builds on last year’s partnership, will reward selected entrants with fan-inspired experiences ranging from behind-the-scenes access to custom merchandise and meetings with McLaren executives.

BAT said the promotion is designed to strengthen engagement with adult nicotine consumers while reinforcing Velo’s branding through its ongoing Formula 1 sponsorship with McLaren.