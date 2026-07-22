Annual Tobacco Trade Golf Day Set for Sept. 10

JTI and British American Tobacco will co-host the 2026 Tobacco Trade Golf Association (TTGA) Golf Day on Sept. 10 at The Berkshire Golf Club in Ascot, England, to raise funds for GroceryAid, the charity supporting workers across the UK grocery industry. Following a sold-out event in 2025, organizers are encouraging early registration for this year’s 18-hole tournament, which will include a charity raffle and sponsorship opportunities to maximize fundraising for GroceryAid’s emotional, practical and financial support services.