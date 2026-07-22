Canada Rolling Out New Graphic Warning Campaign

Canada will introduce 13 new graphic health warnings on cigarette packages beginning Aug. 1 as part of its effort to reduce tobacco use below 5% by 2035. The warnings, covering smoking-related cancers, second-hand smoke, and other health risks, will appear on cigarettes, little cigars, and cigarette tobacco for two years, with additional warnings required on individual cigarettes.

Health Canada said smoking rates have declined to an estimated 13% in 2024 from 29% in 2001. The government said it is reviewing international tobacco control measures, including the UK’s generational smoking ban, but has no plans to adopt a similar policy.