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JTI Backs Philippines’ Market Stabilization Strategy

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) endorsed the NTA’s Strategic Tobacco Production Information Campaign (STRATPIC), which aims to align tobacco production with global demand and discourage oversupply ahead of the 2026-2027 planting season. JTI said the initiative will support the industry’s long-term sustainability by helping farmers avoid market disruptions, while emphasizing that data-driven planning, stakeholder collaboration, and a stable policy environment are essential to protecting farmer livelihoods and encouraging continued investment in the Philippine tobacco sector.

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