PMFTC Remains Top Buyer of Philippine Tobacco

Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration (NTA) recognized Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation as the largest buyer of Philippine-grown tobacco for the third consecutive year, highlighting the company’s continued support for the country’s tobacco farming sector. In 2025, PMFTC purchased 8.3 million kg of locally grown tobacco — 69% of the 12.1 million kilograms delivered to domestic manufacturers. NTA Administrator Belinda Sanchez said PMFTC’s sustained buying provides tobacco farmers with a stable and reliable market, particularly as the industry prepares for a challenging growing season.

PMFTC said it remains committed to investing in long-term partnerships with farmers, trading partners, and government agencies to strengthen the Philippine tobacco value chain and help keep locally grown tobacco competitive in domestic and international markets.