Smoke-Free Gains Push PMI Over $11B in Q2

Philip Morris International reported strong second-quarter 2026 results, with net revenues exceeding $11 billion for the first time as smoke-free products drove growth. Reported diluted EPS fell 7.7% to $1.80 due to a $511 million non-cash impairment charge tied to PMI’s Rothmans, Benson & Hedges investment, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 15.2% to $2.20, or 13.6% excluding currency. Shipments increased 2.5%, led by a 7.5% rise in smoke-free products. Net revenues grew 10.4% to $11.2 billion, with smoke-free products representing about 42% of sales, while operating income increased 22% to $4.5 billion.

The international smoke-free business remained PMI’s main growth driver, with revenue up 14.2% and volumes rising 8%. IQOS heat-not-burn shipments increased 7.6%, maintaining PMI’s leading position in the category, while growth continued across Europe and other key markets despite challenges from Japan’s excise increase and Poland’s flavor restrictions. PMI said it would increase investment in Zyn as the nicotine pouch volumes expanded globally, with the brand now available in 60 markets, while VEEV e-vapor shipments rose 55.1% as PMI continued expanding its smoke-free portfolio.

International combustible sales also grew, supported by pricing and market gains, while the U.S. business remained under pressure. Combustible revenue increased 9.8%, with cigarette growth in Turkey, Indonesia, and Egypt, while Marlboro gained market share. U.S. revenue declined 0.7% due to weakness in cigars and wellness products, though Zyn shipments rose 1.8% to 2.9 billion pouches following portfolio expansions. PMI maintained its 2026 outlook, forecasting adjusted EPS growth of 9.5% to 11.5%, organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, and continued investment in smoke-free products.

According to Reuters, PMI’s shares rose ​about 5% in early trading even though the company also cut its annual profit ​forecast for the third time this year due to negative currency effects.