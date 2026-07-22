Spain Moves Forward with Stronger Tobacco Control Laws

Yesterday (July 21), Spain’s Council of Ministers approved a draft tobacco control law that expands smoke-free areas, bans tobacco use among people under 18, and applies stricter rules to e-cigarettes and other nicotine products. The reform updates Spain’s 2005 tobacco law and includes bans on smoking and vaping on hospitality terraces, beaches, public pools, sports facilities, national parks, work vehicles and public event venues, while creating 15-meter protection zones around entrances to schools, hospitals, and other public buildings. The bill treats e-cigarettes, including nicotine-free devices, as well as shisha and other smoking alternatives, under the same restrictions as traditional tobacco, with tighter controls on sales, advertising and sponsorship. The legislation now moves to parliament, where further amendments could be introduced before final approval.