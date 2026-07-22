STG Sells Fine-Cut Tobacco Brands to JT

Scandinavian Tobacco Group agreed to sell its fine-cut tobacco brands BREAK and Moro to Japan Tobacco Inc. for €176 million, representing a pre-tax enterprise value of approximately DKK 1.3 billion ($195 million). The transaction, which is expected to close by year-end pending customary approvals, includes brands primarily sold in Germany. BREAK and Moro accounted for about 4% of STG’s 2025 reported net sales and gross profit before special items, and approximately 6% of EBITDA before special items. Fine-cut tobacco represented around 12% of STG’s total 2025 sales.

STG said the divestment supports its Focus2030 strategy by allowing the company to concentrate on higher-priority growth categories while transferring the brands to an owner better positioned to develop them. CEO Niels Frederiksen said proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce debt, lower leverage, and increase financial flexibility. The agreement also includes a contract manufacturing arrangement with JT for up to three years as STG reviews its manufacturing footprint and efficiency needs.

The transaction is expected to reduce STG’s leverage ratio below its 2.5x target level at completion and will positively impact free cash flow through the transfer of inventories to JT. While the deal is expected to be dilutive to earnings, STG said it does not anticipate an impact on its 2026 guidance for reported net sales growth or EBIT margin before special items.