ALP Accelerating UK, European Expansion

ALP announced its expansion into the UK and European markets as part of its international growth strategy. Founded in late 2024 as a direct-to-consumer brand, ALP said it became the top DTC nicotine pouch brand in the U.S. before entering retail, reaching nearly 1% of U.S. convenience store nicotine pouch sales within 90 days of its retail rollout, according to Nielsen data. The company is launching across 11 European markets in July, with a goal of becoming one of Europe’s leading nicotine pouch brands by 2030. ALP said it will support the expansion through retail partnerships and marketing initiatives, including a global partnership with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.