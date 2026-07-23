Indonesia Considering Vape Ban Over Drug Abuse

Indonesia is considering a total ban on e-cigarettes if a government review concludes they pose greater public health risks and continue to be used as a vehicle for illicit drugs, President Prabowo Subianto said. Speaking during the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the president directed multiple government agencies to develop stricter regulations governing vape imports, distribution, and sales, while warning authorities not to hesitate to impose a nationwide ban if warranted.

The proposed review is driven by concerns that e-cigarettes are increasingly being used to consume narcotics. Prabowo cited studies claiming that 39.5% of vape users had used e-liquids containing recreational drugs, including cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine, arguing that drug syndicates are exploiting vaping devices to distribute illicit substances. He called for stronger oversight and a comprehensive policy response to protect young people from drug abuse.