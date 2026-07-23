JT Acquires BREAK, Moro to Expand Combustibles in Europe

Following yesterday’s (July 22) announcement that Japan Tobacco Inc. was acquiring the BREAK and Moro fine-cut tobacco brands from Scandinavian Tobacco Group, the company said the deal is intended to strengthen its combustible tobacco business and support its long-term growth strategy. JT said expanding its fine-cut portfolio in Western Europe will improve returns in its combustibles business, reinforce its position in a key market, and help fund continued investment in reduced-risk products. The company added that the acquisition reflects its disciplined capital allocation strategy and is not expected to have a material impact on its financial performance.