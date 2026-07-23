Labor Premier Breaks Ranks on Australia’s Tobacco Tax Policy

Calls are growing in Australia for the federal government to reconsider tobacco excise policy, with critics arguing high cigarette taxes are fueling the illicit tobacco market. NSW Premier Chris Minns said the “massive” excise, which adds about A$30 ($21) to a 20-pack of cigarettes, has created a price gap that benefits illegal sellers. He said the policy needs to be reviewed while emphasizing his opposition to smoking and tobacco companies.

Former law enforcement officials and lawmakers also warned that seizures alone are not addressing the scale of the illicit trade. Former Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force officer Rohan Pike said enforcement efforts are only capturing a small portion of illegal tobacco entering the country, while Liberal MP Mary Aldred said the black market is contributing to organized crime concerns. The federal government has rejected lowering excise and said it remains focused on enforcement and border seizures.