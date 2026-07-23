Macau Tightens Tobacco Control Regs

Macau’s Legislative Assembly approved a bill expanding outdoor smoke-free areas, with the new law set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The legislation prohibits smoking in designated public areas, including parts of Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção, the Border Gate checkpoint, and the Ruins of Saint Paul’s. Also, it bans smoking within 10 meters of entrances to hospitals, schools, and childcare facilities. Designated smoking areas will still be permitted in certain locations.

The law also strengthens restrictions on alternative nicotine products and tobacco packaging. Possession and use of e-cigarettes in public areas will be prohibited from July 1, 2027, alongside higher fines for the use of nicotine pouches, herbal cigarettes, and water pipes. In addition, tobacco packaging will be required to display health warnings covering 85% of the front and back surfaces (70% for cigars) beginning July 1, 2028.