UKVIA Accuses PM of Demonizing Vape Shops, Helping Alcohol

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of unfairly targeting responsible vape retailers after announcing plans to review business rates relief for vape shops while granting a 20% business rates reduction to pubs, clubs and live music venues from April 2027. The government said the tax relief would be partly funded by reducing support for businesses it believes do not make a positive contribution to communities, specifically identifying vape shops.

UKVIA Director General John Dunne said the policy unfairly demonizes specialist vape retailers that help adult smokers switch away from cigarettes while favoring venues that sell alcohol. He argued that describing vape shops as “anti-social businesses” risks reinforcing the misconception that vaping is as harmful as smoking and could undermine tobacco harm reduction efforts. The association also warned that legitimate retailers are already facing pressure from the UK’s new Vaping Products Duty, due to take effect in October.

The association is calling on the government to withdraw its characterization of vape shops, review the proposed business rates changes, and fast-track a national vape retailer licensing scheme under the Tobacco and Vapes Act. UKVIA said it supports stronger enforcement against retailers selling to minors or offering illicit products but argues policymakers should distinguish compliant specialist vape shops from rogue operators rather than applying blanket measures across the sector.