Vietnam Proposes to Legislate Ban on Vapes, HTPs

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health is moving to codify the country’s ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products by amending the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms to align with existing National Assembly and Investment Law provisions. The draft legislation would formally define and prohibit the products while also introducing a nationwide ban on tobacco product displays at retail outlets. Health officials said the amendments are needed to address rising youth use of e-cigarettes, strengthen enforcement, and create a more comprehensive legal framework for tobacco control, with the revised bill now being finalized for submission to lawmakers.