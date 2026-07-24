Don Abram Harris Cigars Files $8B Lawsuit Against PM USA

Don Abram Harris Cigars filed an $8 billion lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, an Altria subsidiary, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland over its use of the “Marlboro Man” trademark for a premium cigar. Founder Abram Harris alleges Philip Morris improperly interfered with the company’s trademark application and business operations, claiming the dispute led to the loss of a proposed $50 million investment. Philip Morris has argued the mark could be confused with its Marlboro cigarette trademarks, while Harris is seeking damages, a jury trial, and a court declaration supporting his trademark application.