Dutch Seize 1.2M Counterfeit Cigarettes at German Border  

Dutch authorities seized 1.2 million counterfeit cigarettes from a van near the German border during a joint Dutch-German police operation on the A7 near Bad Nieuweschans, arresting one suspect and transferring the case to customs for investigation. The seizure brings total illicit cigarette seizures in the Netherlands to 106 million so far this year, as authorities step up enforcement against tobacco smuggling amid high cigarette prices that have fueled demand for black market and cross-border tobacco purchases.