Indonesian Tobacco Groups Oppose New Controls

Indonesian tobacco industry groups are urging President Prabowo Subianto to delay implementing regulations under Government Regulation No. 28/2024, warning that proposed measures such as plain packaging, limits on tar and nicotine, and restrictions on additives could lead to job losses, lower sales, and increased illicit trade. The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) said it supports measures including a ban on underage tobacco sales, raising the minimum purchase age to 21, and requiring health warnings to cover 50% of packaging, but argued that standardized packaging for cigarettes and e-cigarettes would undermine legitimate businesses and reduce government excise revenue.