PMI U.S. Opens $1.2 Billion Colorado Manufacturing Campus

Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses announced the official opening of its $1.2 billion manufacturing campus in Aurora, Colorado, expanding domestic production capacity for Zyn nicotine pouches and strengthening the company’s U.S. supply chain and export capabilities. The 780,000-square-foot facility, located on a 148-acre site, began full commercial production in July 2026 and represents PMI U.S.’s first greenfield manufacturing complex in the United States. The campus integrates production, packaging, warehousing, distribution, and operations, and will support markets across Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The investment, originally announced as a $600 million project in 2024, doubled in planned capital expenditures through 2028, including manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, facility development, and future production expansion. “Aurora represents an important milestone for PMI U.S. and our continued investment in our business here,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. “This facility expands our production capacity, strengthens our supply chain, and enhances our ability to serve growing demand in the United States and around the world.”

The facility is expected to directly employ approximately 500 people and contribute to broader economic activity in Colorado, with PMI estimating the site will support around 1,000 indirect jobs.