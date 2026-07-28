Australia Tightens Import Controls on Nicotine Pouches

Australia strengthened regulation of nicotine pouches under new rules that took effect over the weekend, placing the products under the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s therapeutic goods framework. The changes restrict the import of unapproved nicotine pouches, extending Australia’s strict regulatory approach beyond nicotine vaping products to another smoke-free nicotine category.

The new rules do not prohibit all nicotine pouch use but require products to meet regulatory approval requirements before they can be legally imported or supplied. The move aligns nicotine pouches with Australia’s existing controls on nicotine products and reflects the country’s continued focus on regulating emerging nicotine alternatives through therapeutic product oversight.