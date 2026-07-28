Canadian Court Certifies Class Action Against Juul, Altria

The Supreme Court of British Columbia certified a nationwide class action against Juul Labs and Altria Group, allowing claims to proceed on behalf of individuals in Canada who purchased or used Juul products for personal use between August 2018 and July 15, 2026. The lawsuit alleges the companies marketed e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to cigarettes while contributing to nicotine addiction among a new generation of consumers. The ruling is procedural and does not determine liability.

The court rejected several arguments raised by Juul and Altria regarding certification, allowing the case to move forward. The action is one of two legal proceedings against Juul in Canada, alongside a separate lawsuit by the government of British Columbia seeking recovery of healthcare costs associated with the company’s products. Juul and Altria may appeal the certification decision.