EU-ASEAN Business Council Calls for Regional Action Against Illicits

The EU-ASEAN Business Council urged ASEAN members to strengthen regional cooperation to combat illicit trade, describing it as a growing threat to economic growth, government revenues, and supply chain resilience. In a report released ahead of the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairship, the council called for greater intelligence sharing, harmonized regulatory frameworks, expanded use of digital customs tools, stronger public-private collaboration, and closer engagement with dialogue partners, including India.

The report identified illicit tobacco trade as a longstanding challenge and highlighted the need for coordinated enforcement and supply chain oversight. Philip Morris India Managing Director Navaneel Kar said illicit tobacco trade undermines revenue collection, market transparency, and the rule of law, adding that the company supports efforts including market intelligence, research, and voluntary track-and-trace initiatives to strengthen lawful trade.