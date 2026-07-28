Tennessee Increases Penalties for Fake IDs for Nicotine

A new Tennessee law will increase penalties for people under 21 who use fake identification to purchase nicotine or hemp products, imposing fines of $10 to $50. The measure also allows courts to order up to 50 hours of community service or participation in a court-approved program for repeat violations within one year, while parents or guardians of minors may also face financial penalties.

The law expands Tennessee’s existing restrictions on underage purchases of nicotine and hemp products. Nashville Thrives, a substance use prevention coalition, said it also supports creating a state nicotine retail licensing system, arguing it would strengthen enforcement and help reduce illegal sales to minors.