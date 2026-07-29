ELFBAR Reports Low Harmful Constituents in its ELFA

ELFBAR is highlighting a new peer-reviewed study published in iScience reporting that aerosols from its ELFA pod system contained undetectable or substantially lower levels of harmful constituents compared with cigarette smoke under standardized laboratory testing. According to the company, 10 of 17 cigarette smoke-related analytes — including carbon monoxide, tobacco-specific nitrosamines, benzene, and 1,3-butadiene — were undetectable or below quantifiable levels, while formaldehyde and acetaldehyde were up to 99.9% lower than in cigarette smoke.

The company also said detectable metal emissions, including lead, chromium and nickel, were well below established safety thresholds, with cadmium and arsenic not detected. ELFBAR said the findings support evidence that adult smokers who completely switch to its ELFA pod system could significantly reduce or eliminate exposure to many harmful constituents associated with combustible cigarettes.