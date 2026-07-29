July Rains Help N.C. Tobacco Crop Rebound

Extension agents in Wilson County, North Carolina, said that heavy July rainfalls revived a drought-stressed flue-cured tobacco crop after prolonged dry conditions in May and June delayed crop development by an estimated two to three weeks. Officials said the rain restored soil moisture, allowing tobacco plants to absorb nitrogen and improve growth, although the later maturity is expected to push harvesting closer to the risk of early frost.

Growers across Wilson, Nash, and Johnston counties reported significant improvement in crop conditions, with many saying the tobacco has recovered dramatically following the rains. While producers remain optimistic about yield potential, they cautioned that saturated fields and the increased risk of disease could complicate harvest as the Wilson tobacco market prepares to open on August 12.

These counties are the heart of North Carolina’s tobacco crop, which, at an average of 100 to 120 million pounds, typically makes up 55% to 65% of total U.S. production.