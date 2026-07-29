Marijuana Passes Cigarette Addiction in U.S.: Survey

New data from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows marijuana use disorder is now the second-largest substance use disorder in the United States after alcohol use disorder. The survey found marijuana was the most commonly used illicit drug, with 61.6 million people aged 12 and older reporting past-year use. According to the report, for the first time, daily marijuana use (21.4 million daily users) surpassed daily cigarette smoking (19.9 million).

The survey also reported declines among adolescents and young adults in past-month tobacco, cigarette, nicotine vaping, and marijuana use, along with reductions in substance use disorders and suicide-related measures. Among 18- to 25-year-olds, past-month use of nicotine products, cigarettes, vaping products, alcohol, and marijuana all declined, while youth ages 12 to 17 also reported lower rates of tobacco use, nicotine vaping initiation, and marijuana use.