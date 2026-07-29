Officials Urge Philippines to Prioritize Smoke- and Vape-Free Spaces

Local government officials across the Philippines are calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent House Bill 9603, the proposed Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Act, ahead of his State of the Nation Address. The bill would establish national standards for smoke- and vape-free public spaces and workplaces, strengthen enforcement, and provide funding for local implementation, while not banning cigarettes or vaping products outright.

The proposal is backed by governors, mayors, and health officials who argue national legislation is needed to reinforce local smoke-free ordinances. Supporters also want the removal of indoor smoking and vaping areas, expanded smoke-free zones, stronger enforcement mechanisms and increased penalties for violations. The push comes four years after the Philippines’ Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act took effect and amid ongoing debate over youth vaping and secondhand smoke exposure.