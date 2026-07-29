Philip Morris Italia Launches €1 Million Academy for Tobacconists

Philip Morris Italia announced the launch of the Trade Academy, a €1 million training initiative developed with the Italian Tobacconists Federation (FIT) to support the professional development of approximately 45,000 tobacconists across Italy. The program offers digital and in-person training in areas such as leadership, business management, and public speaking, as well as university scholarships and professional development opportunities for retailers and their families.

The Trade Academy will run through the end of 2026 and is part of Philip Morris International’s broader investment in its Italian supply chain. The company said the initiative is designed to strengthen retailer competitiveness, improve customer engagement and build skills across its commercial network as part of its long-term investment in human capital.