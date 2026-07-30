Amicus Briefs Back Altria, Juul in Antitrust Appeal

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 14 states, and several legal groups are backing Altria and Juul’s appeal of a lower-court decision allowing antitrust claims against the companies to proceed as a class action. The briefs argue that the trial court improperly relied on California law to cover alleged conduct and purchases occurring in other states, where different antitrust laws and standards apply. The Chamber and other amici contend that applying California’s Cartwright Act across multiple jurisdictions creates significant legal and manageability problems for the litigation.

The underlying lawsuit alleges that Altria’s 2018 investment in Juul, together with its decision to withdraw from the U.S. e-cigarette market, harmed competition and contributed to higher prices, which Altria and Juul dispute.