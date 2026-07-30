BAT Reports H1 Growth, Raises Confidence in 2026 Outlook

British American Tobacco reported H1 2026 revenue of £12.24 billion, up 1.4% on a reported basis and 2.9% at constant currency, with growth led by the U.S. and AME (Americas, Middle East, and Africa). New Categories revenue increased 18% at constant currency to £1.93 billion, driven by Modern Oral and a return to double-digit growth in U.S. Vapor. Smokeless products reached 35 million consumers and accounted for 19.8% of group revenue, while New Category contribution rose 54.7% to £257 million.

U.S. revenue increased 8.5%, including 58.1% growth in New Categories, while AME revenue rose 0.9% and APMEA declined 6.3%. Modern Oral revenue grew 65.9%, extending BAT’s leadership with a 39.2% volume share in its top markets. Combustibles revenue increased 2.1%, helping fund the company’s transformation. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 7.9% on a Canada-adjusted constant-currency basis, while adjusted operating profit increased 3.5%.

BAT expects full-year adjusted diluted EPS growth toward the middle of its 5%-8% guidance range and plans to roll out Velo Max nationally and selected adult-focused Vuse flavors in the U.S. during H2.